Left Menu

Mulder's Remarkable Innings: A Test Cricket Milestone

Wiaan Mulder, standing in as captain for South Africa, scored an impressive 367 not out against Zimbabwe, achieving the fifth highest Test score. Despite the chance to surpass Brian Lara's record, he declared South Africa's innings to put Zimbabwe into bat, demonstrating strategic gameplay over personal achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:42 IST
Mulder's Remarkable Innings: A Test Cricket Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a standout performance against Zimbabwe, South Africa's interim captain Wiaan Mulder achieved the fifth-highest score in Test cricket history with an unbeaten 367 runs. Despite a clear shot at Brian Lara's longstanding record of 400 not out, Mulder made the strategic decision to declare the innings, positioning Zimbabwe into bat at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club.

Mulder's extraordinary innings began after the fall of two early wickets, demonstrating resilience as he climbed from a precarious South African position on Sunday to a formidable score at lunch on day two. He was on 264 as day one ended, showing skill and endurance.

Despite a momentary wobble when he was bowled on 247, only to be saved by a no ball, Mulder's innings was largely flawless. He overtook Hashim Amla's previous South African record and ended his innings behind only legends like Brian Lara and Don Bradman in the Test cricket annals.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025