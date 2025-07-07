Mulder's Remarkable Innings: A Test Cricket Milestone

In a standout performance against Zimbabwe, South Africa's interim captain Wiaan Mulder achieved the fifth-highest score in Test cricket history with an unbeaten 367 runs. Despite a clear shot at Brian Lara's longstanding record of 400 not out, Mulder made the strategic decision to declare the innings, positioning Zimbabwe into bat at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club.

Mulder's extraordinary innings began after the fall of two early wickets, demonstrating resilience as he climbed from a precarious South African position on Sunday to a formidable score at lunch on day two. He was on 264 as day one ended, showing skill and endurance.

Despite a momentary wobble when he was bowled on 247, only to be saved by a no ball, Mulder's innings was largely flawless. He overtook Hashim Amla's previous South African record and ended his innings behind only legends like Brian Lara and Don Bradman in the Test cricket annals.