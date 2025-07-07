ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4 Kicks Off with Grand Inauguration in Pune

On July 6, 2025, the Rajaram Bhiku Pathare Stadium in Kharadi, Pune, came alive with the sights and sounds of Indian basketball’s brightest as the much-awaited ABC Pro Basketball League Season 4 officially launched. The event was inaugurated by Smt. Raksha Khadse, Honourable Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, setting a resounding tone for a season dedicated to youth empowerment, grassroots talent, and national sports development.

Vision for Viksit Bharat and 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025'

This edition of the ABC Pro Basketball League stands aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, encouraging active youth engagement through sports. As an embodiment of the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025', the league emphasizes structured support for young talent, professional development, and building a robust sporting ecosystem across India.

Smt. Raksha Khadse, in her keynote address, stated:

“The ABC Pro Basketball League embodies the spirit of our nation’s youth and our collective aspiration for a sporting superpower. Every point scored and every pass made is a step toward a healthier and more unified India.”

Opening Day: A Display of Passion and Talent

The festivities began at 4:00 pm with the league’s first match, followed by the Inauguration Ceremony at 5:15 pm, where Smt. Khadse performed the Trophy Unveiling, delivered an empowering speech, and led the National Anthem. The participating teams also showcased their pride in a traditional March Pass, concluding with an action-packed Exhibition Match.

The Minister praised the contributions of ABC Fitness Firm, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), and various partners for creating a platform where dreams can thrive. She further engaged directly with athletes, encouraging their journey in sports and applauding their discipline and determination.

Massive Talent Turnout and Rigorous Selection Process

Organizers reported that over 5,000 young athletes from across Maharashtra participated in league trials. From this pool, a rigorous selection process involving an auction-style shortlisting identified 1,000 elite players, eventually narrowing down to 310 top-tier players. These athletes are now part of 19 teams competing in Under-14 and Under-17 categories for both boys and girls.

This selection process reaffirms the league’s commitment to unearthing real talent and giving them an indoor, world-class platform for professional growth. The matches, conducted entirely indoors, maintain a high standard of play and athlete development.

Prominent Attendees and Team Representations

The inaugural event drew the presence of several dignitaries and team owners, reinforcing the collaborative and nationwide importance of the league:

Mr. Surendra Pathare , Surendra Pathare Foundation

Mr. Suresh Mishra & Mr. Edward Kacherikar , Kolhapur Jaguars

Mr. Vijay Sule & Mr. Sadanand Sule , Mumbai Snipers

Mr. Anshul Jain & Mr. Kevin Francis , Hi 5 RS

Mr. Indraneel Chitale , Pune Chitale Warriors

Mr. Rahul Chinta & Mr. Onkar Sable , Supernova Thane Tigers

Ms. Amruta & Mr. Harshal Birati , Nashik Court Crusaders

Mr. Jitendra Chouksey , Pune Fittr Warriors

Mr. Rohit Pawar , Ahilyanagar Storms

Ms. Mayara & Ms. Deepti Sharma , Multifit Nagpur Warriors

Mr. Abhishek Sinha , Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Trinita Heats

Ms. Smita Patil , SSPL Nanded Jaguars

Mr. Aakash, Mr. Vishal & Mr. Sagar , PCMC Stallions

Mr. Shashank Goenka , Mumbai Bears

Ms. Leena Khade & Mr. Tushar Barve , Satara Champs

Mr. Ankush Chaudhari, Khandesh Heats

Their support emphasizes a growing network of public-private partnership models that make grassroots leagues like ABC Pro not just a sports event, but a movement of national scale.

Looking Ahead: Fierce Rivalries, Youth Empowerment, and National Impact

Season 4 of the ABC Pro Basketball League promises electrifying action, fierce team rivalries, and intense matches, all while continuing its broader mission of empowering youth. By providing a structured and professional environment for budding basketball talent, the league doesn’t just build athletes—it builds the foundation for a stronger, healthier, and more ambitious India.

As thousands of fans cheer from the stands and millions more tune in online, the ABC Pro Basketball League stands as a symbol of India's sports renaissance—and the journey has only just begun.