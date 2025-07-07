Cobolli Shines Bright on Wimbledon Day Eight

Flavio Cobolli, a rising star from Italy, outperformed seasoned competitor Marin Cilic to secure his spot in the Grand Slam quarter-finals for the first time, marking a pivotal day in his career during the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships.

Despite the overcast and relatively cool weather, the action on the courts was anything but dull. As the temperature hovered around 17 degrees Celsius, with expectations to rise to 21, major players like Djokovic, Sabalenka, and Norrie displayed their prowess and resilience to reach the quarter-finals.

The matches were not without controversy, as criticism of Wimbledon's line-calling system arose following glitches. Nonetheless, the day's play underscored both triumphs and challenges, setting the stage for the tournament's final face-offs.

