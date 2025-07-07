Cobolli Shines Bright on Wimbledon Day Eight
Flavio Cobolli makes headlines by defeating Marin Cilic to advance to his first Grand Slam quarter-final on day eight of the Wimbledon championships. The action-packed day unfolded under cool conditions, with notable performances by Djokovic, Norrie, and Sabalenka leading the charge to the quarter-finals.
Flavio Cobolli, a rising star from Italy, outperformed seasoned competitor Marin Cilic to secure his spot in the Grand Slam quarter-finals for the first time, marking a pivotal day in his career during the eighth day of the Wimbledon championships.
Despite the overcast and relatively cool weather, the action on the courts was anything but dull. As the temperature hovered around 17 degrees Celsius, with expectations to rise to 21, major players like Djokovic, Sabalenka, and Norrie displayed their prowess and resilience to reach the quarter-finals.
The matches were not without controversy, as criticism of Wimbledon's line-calling system arose following glitches. Nonetheless, the day's play underscored both triumphs and challenges, setting the stage for the tournament's final face-offs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minjee Lee Aims for Golfing Greatness with Career Grand Slam
Hockey India's Masters Cup 2025: Semi-Final Lineup Set After Thrilling Quarter-Finals
Daniil Medvedev's Grand Slam Struggles Continue
Medvedev's Grand Slam Struggles: Another Early Exit
Fluminense Stuns Inter Milan to Reach Club World Cup Quarter-Finals