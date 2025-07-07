Bencic's Breakthrough: From Motherhood to Wimbledon Quarterfinals

In a remarkable display of perseverance, Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic advanced to her first Wimbledon quarter-final after nine tries, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4) 6-4 on Court One.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, aged 28, was emotional after breaking her Wimbledon fourth-round barrier, especially significant just 15 months post-partum. Previously bested by Alexandrova at Den Bosch, Bencic's determination shone through as she secured the win on her sixth match point.

Bencic attributed her success to increased courage and match experience. Despite Alexandrova's aggressive play, Bencic remained calm, eventually triumphing. Part of a select group of nine mothers in the draw, she's the only one to advance this far, balancing motherhood and a competitive comeback.

