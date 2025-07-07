Left Menu

Bencic's Breakthrough: From Motherhood to Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Belinda Bencic, the Swiss tennis player and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final after nine attempts. She defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova despite previous setbacks, showcasing determination 15 months after becoming a mother. Bencic's victory highlights her resilience and readiness to embrace new challenges on and off the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:42 IST
Bencic's Breakthrough: From Motherhood to Wimbledon Quarterfinals

In a remarkable display of perseverance, Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic advanced to her first Wimbledon quarter-final after nine tries, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4) 6-4 on Court One.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, aged 28, was emotional after breaking her Wimbledon fourth-round barrier, especially significant just 15 months post-partum. Previously bested by Alexandrova at Den Bosch, Bencic's determination shone through as she secured the win on her sixth match point.

Bencic attributed her success to increased courage and match experience. Despite Alexandrova's aggressive play, Bencic remained calm, eventually triumphing. Part of a select group of nine mothers in the draw, she's the only one to advance this far, balancing motherhood and a competitive comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025