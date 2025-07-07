Luka Modric Joins AC Milan: A New Era Begins
Luka Modric, Real Madrid's Croatia captain, will join AC Milan post Club World Cup. The 39-year-old midfielder ends his 13-year tenure at Madrid. Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the transfer during his first press conference. Modric aims to revive Milan after their disappointing season.
Luka Modric, the esteemed Croatia captain from Real Madrid, is set to join AC Milan following the Club World Cup competition. The announcement was confirmed by Massimiliano Allegri, Milan's freshly appointed manager, during a press conference. This move signifies the conclusion of Modric's distinguished 13-year stay at the Spanish club.
Allegri praised Modric as an exceptional talent, emphasizing the player's imminent arrival in August. Real Madrid faces Paris Saint-Germain in an upcoming Club World Cup semi-final. Meanwhile, AC Milan is eager to recover from the previous season's setbacks, where they ranked eighth and missed out on European tournaments.
AC Milan, under Allegri's stewardship, is undergoing key squad changes. The club sold Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City, and France's left-back Theo Hernandez might transfer to Al-Hilal. With Allegri's return, Milan aims for a strong start in the Serie A on August 23 against Cremonese, seeking a new chapter of success.
