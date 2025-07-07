Left Menu

Nico Hulkenberg's Surreal Podium Catapults Sauber into Formula One Spotlight

Nico Hulkenberg's first-ever podium finish at the British Grand Prix boosts confidence in Sauber's future as an Audi works team. After starting last on the grid, Hulkenberg's third-place finish marks a pivotal moment for the team, which has been under new management aiming for transformation.

07-07-2025
Nico Hulkenberg's first podium finish in 239 race starts has sparked renewed optimism within the Swiss-based Sauber team. The breakthrough achievement at the British Grand Prix, facilitated by Hulkenberg's last-place start on a rain-soaked Silverstone track, signals a promising future for the team.

Jonathan Wheatley, Sauber's principal, expressed that the unexpected podium has bolstered belief in the team's potential, especially with their transformation into the Audi works team next season. Under the new management of former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto, Sauber aims to continue its upward trajectory.

The team's lineup includes Hulkenberg and Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, last year's Formula Two champion. Hulkenberg's consistent performance, including a fifth-place finish in Spain, has helped the team close in on Williams, now standing just 18 points behind them.

