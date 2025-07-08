Barrett's Injury Sidelines All Blacks Captain

In a critical development for New Zealand's rugby team, All Blacks captain Scott Barrett is set to miss the remaining two tests against France after suffering a calf injury in the opening match of the series last weekend.

The All Blacks narrowly secured a 31-27 victory over a weakened French squad in Dunedin, but Barrett's confirmed injury, revealed through a scan on Monday, leaves them in a precarious position ahead of the upcoming matches in Wellington and Hamilton.

With Barrett sidelined, second-rower Fabian Holland might receive a second opportunity on the field following his debut, while Tupou Vaa'i could return to the second row. In Barrett's absence, vice-captain Ardie Savea is poised to take over leadership duties when they face France at the Wellington Regional Stadium.