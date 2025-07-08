Left Menu

Barrett's Injury Sidelines All Blacks Captain

Scott Barrett, the All Blacks captain, will miss the remaining two tests against France due to a calf injury. His absence could see Fabian Holland and Tupou Vaa'i stepping up as replacements. Vice-captain Ardie Savea is expected to lead the team in Barrett's absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 05:43 IST
In a critical development for New Zealand's rugby team, All Blacks captain Scott Barrett is set to miss the remaining two tests against France after suffering a calf injury in the opening match of the series last weekend.

The All Blacks narrowly secured a 31-27 victory over a weakened French squad in Dunedin, but Barrett's confirmed injury, revealed through a scan on Monday, leaves them in a precarious position ahead of the upcoming matches in Wellington and Hamilton.

With Barrett sidelined, second-rower Fabian Holland might receive a second opportunity on the field following his debut, while Tupou Vaa'i could return to the second row. In Barrett's absence, vice-captain Ardie Savea is poised to take over leadership duties when they face France at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

