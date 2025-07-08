Left Menu

Portugal's Last-Minute Drama Secures Draw in Women's Euro Showdown

In a dramatic match at the Women's European Championship, Portugal secured a crucial 1-1 draw against Italy with an 89th-minute goal by Diana Gomes. The result sent Spain into the quarterfinals and kept Portugal's hopes alive. Portugal paid tribute to Diogo Jota after his tragic passing.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Portugal clinched a vital 1-1 draw against Italy at the Women's European Championship, courtesy of an 89th-minute goal by Diana Gomes. The tense encounter saw Italy almost secure quarterfinal qualification, leading through Cristiana Girelli's impressive 70th-minute strike.

The draw means Spain advances to the quarterfinals after defeating Belgium 6-2 earlier, eliminating Belgium from contention. Portugal now faces a crucial match against Belgium, needing a win and hoping Spain beats Italy decisively to keep their tournament hopes alive.

A somber moment preceded the match with a tribute to Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash. Players donned jerseys bearing his name and wore black armbands in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

