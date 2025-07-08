Portugal's Last-Minute Drama Secures Draw in Women's Euro Showdown

Portugal clinched a vital 1-1 draw against Italy at the Women's European Championship, courtesy of an 89th-minute goal by Diana Gomes. The tense encounter saw Italy almost secure quarterfinal qualification, leading through Cristiana Girelli's impressive 70th-minute strike.

The draw means Spain advances to the quarterfinals after defeating Belgium 6-2 earlier, eliminating Belgium from contention. Portugal now faces a crucial match against Belgium, needing a win and hoping Spain beats Italy decisively to keep their tournament hopes alive.

A somber moment preceded the match with a tribute to Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash. Players donned jerseys bearing his name and wore black armbands in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)