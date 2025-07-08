Marin Cilic Questions Scheduling After Rainy Wimbledon Match
Marin Cilic expressed dissatisfaction with the scheduling at Wimbledon following his loss to Flavio Cobolli. He criticized the early start time on softer courts due to rain, noting it was challenging to play. Despite a loss, Cilic stays positive, having shown strong form during the tournament.
Marin Cilic has voiced discontent with the way matches are scheduled at Wimbledon, particularly after his defeat against Flavio Cobolli in a fourth-round match. The match commenced as planned at 11 a.m., a timing Cilic found inconvenient, especially after an overnight rain left the court soft.
At 36, Cilic was forced to conduct his warm-up indoors because the practice courts remain closed until 9:30 a.m., adding to his unease about the No. 2 Court's softness. As it stands, matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court begin significantly later in the day, potentially offering firmer playing conditions.
Cilic, despite his loss, holds a positive outlook about his overall performance. The seasoned player recently returned to top-tier competition following knee surgeries, and demonstrated solid form after successfully navigating through qualifying rounds into the Wimbledon bracket.
