Marin Cilic Questions Scheduling After Rainy Wimbledon Match

Marin Cilic has voiced discontent with the way matches are scheduled at Wimbledon, particularly after his defeat against Flavio Cobolli in a fourth-round match. The match commenced as planned at 11 a.m., a timing Cilic found inconvenient, especially after an overnight rain left the court soft.

At 36, Cilic was forced to conduct his warm-up indoors because the practice courts remain closed until 9:30 a.m., adding to his unease about the No. 2 Court's softness. As it stands, matches on Centre Court and No. 1 Court begin significantly later in the day, potentially offering firmer playing conditions.

Cilic, despite his loss, holds a positive outlook about his overall performance. The seasoned player recently returned to top-tier competition following knee surgeries, and demonstrated solid form after successfully navigating through qualifying rounds into the Wimbledon bracket.

(With inputs from agencies.)