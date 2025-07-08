Left Menu

Precision on Target: Indian Shooters Bhavtegh Gill and Mairaj Khan Shine

Indian shooters Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan are in a strong position for the men's skeet finals at the ISSF World Cup after posting identical scores. Ganemat Sekhon is also in contention in women's skeet. The final qualifying round will determine their fates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lonato | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:32 IST
Precision on Target: Indian Shooters Bhavtegh Gill and Mairaj Khan Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian shooters are making waves at the ISSF World Cup (Shotgun) with Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan eyeing spots in the men's skeet finals. Both registered identical scores of 98 after four qualifying rounds, showcasing their exceptional skills.

In women's skeet, Ganemat Sekhon is also on track, amassing a tally of 96 to secure the eighth spot provisionally. She began her journey on Monday in 10th place and climbed to eighth despite minor setbacks in her rounds.

The competition is fierce, with India's Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon also making their mark. Meanwhile, the final qualifying round on Tuesday will set the stage for both the women's and men's finals, as athletes vie for top positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025