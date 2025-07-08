Precision on Target: Indian Shooters Bhavtegh Gill and Mairaj Khan Shine

Indian shooters are making waves at the ISSF World Cup (Shotgun) with Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan eyeing spots in the men's skeet finals. Both registered identical scores of 98 after four qualifying rounds, showcasing their exceptional skills.

In women's skeet, Ganemat Sekhon is also on track, amassing a tally of 96 to secure the eighth spot provisionally. She began her journey on Monday in 10th place and climbed to eighth despite minor setbacks in her rounds.

The competition is fierce, with India's Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon also making their mark. Meanwhile, the final qualifying round on Tuesday will set the stage for both the women's and men's finals, as athletes vie for top positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)