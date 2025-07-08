Left Menu

Matthew Fisher's Maiden Call-Up: New Zealand's Young Gun Prepares for Zimbabwe Challenge

Matthew Fisher, a promising right-arm seamer, has been selected for New Zealand's Test series against Zimbabwe. With key players unavailable, Fisher's debut offers a chance to shine. Coach Rob Walter is optimistic about Fisher’s potential. The series begins in Bulawayo on July 30, following a T20I tri-series.

Right-arm seamer Matthew Fisher (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand's cricket team has ushered in a new era with the inclusion of Matthew Fisher, a young right-arm seamer, for the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe. This debut is a remarkable leap for Fisher, who has claimed 51 first-class wickets at an average of 24.11 in just 14 matches.

Rob Walter, New Zealand's freshly appointed coach, expressed his excitement about Fisher's potential to excel at the Test level. He praised the bowler as one of the country's fastest, someone who offers a certain x-factor. According to Walter, Fisher's participation will not only give him valuable experience but also integrate him into the national team framework.

With seasoned players like Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, and Michael Bracewell absent, the series serves as a platform for emerging talents like Fisher. Despite these notable absences, Walter feels fortunate to lean on experienced players like Ajaz Patel and Henry Nicholls. The team will convene in Bulawayo post the T20I tri-series, with Tests scheduled from July 30 to August 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

