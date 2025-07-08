Left Menu

Mulder's Record-Breaking Triple Century Stuns Zimbabwe

South African cricketer Wiaan Mulder smashed records with an unbeaten 367, thwarting Zimbabwe's bowling attack during the second Test in Bulawayo. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Kundai Matigimu faced ICC sanctions for inappropriate conduct. Mulder's innings marked one of the highest individual scores in Test cricket history, underscoring his formidable debut captaincy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:17 IST
Kundai Matigimu celebrating with teammates (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a historic display of cricketing prowess, South Africa's Wiaan Mulder delivered an astonishing performance in the second Test against Zimbabwe, amassing an unbeaten 367 runs. His commanding innings, featuring 49 boundaries and four sixes, propelled him into the record books as he surpassed numerous historical milestones in Test cricket.

On the other side, Zimbabwe's right-arm seamer Kundai Matigimu faced penalties for his conduct on the field. Matigimu was fined 15% of his match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during South Africa's innings, where he threw a ball at batsman Lhuan-de Pretorius. The pacer admitted to the offense, avoiding a formal hearing, and received one demerit point on his disciplinary record.

Mulder's extraordinary knock not only dismantled Zimbabwe's bowling attack but also marked his place in history as the first South African to achieve a triple-century in a test since 2012. His effort eclipsed records held by past giants, including Hashim Amla and Kumar Sangakkara, elevating his status in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

