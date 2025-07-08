Left Menu

Virat Kohli Compares Cricket's World Cup Pressure to Tennis's Rigors

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli compares the pressure-intensity faced by Indian cricketers to the regular high-stakes matches encountered by tennis players. Drawing on his Wimbledon experience, Kohli admires tennis players' composure under constant pressure, while commenting on Djokovic's potential record win and the distinct challenges faced in both sports.

In a recent discussion, former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli drew intriguing parallels between the pressure experienced by cricketers and tennis players. Often under scrutiny for carrying the hopes of billions during World Cup knockouts, Kohli believes that tennis players endure similar stress more frequently, given their constant high-stakes matches.

Speaking after attending Wimbledon with his wife Anushka Sharma, Kohli expressed immense respect for tennis players. 'The composure and resilience they display despite continuous pressure is commendable,' he told tennis legend Vijay Amritraj. Kohli, who stepped back from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, emphasized the unique challenges in both sports.

Kohli also voiced support for Novak Djokovic aiming for his 25th Grand Slam win. Highlighting the nuances of cricket versus tennis, Kohli noted, 'In cricket, you often get just one chance, whereas tennis players can rally back even when down.' He also touched on the crowd dynamics, stating the close proximity of Wimbledon spectators can be more intimidating than cricket stadiums.

