PCB's Push for More T20 Matches: A Strategic Move for World Cup Prep

The Pakistan Cricket Board is in discussions with Cricket West Indies to replace a scheduled ODI series with more T20 matches, aiming to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. With ticket sales already underway, CEO Sumair Ahmed expects a decision soon to potentially alter the tour plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is negotiating with Cricket West Indies (CWI) to replace the scheduled three-match ODI series with additional T20 matches in July-August. As the T20 World Cup approaches, PCB's strategy aims to increase the team's T20 exposure.

PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed stated that discussions with the West Indies board have reached an advanced stage, with a decision expected imminently. Meanwhile, the hosts have already commenced ticket sales for the initially planned matches, which include a mix of T20Is and ODIs. 

Despite the ongoing discussions, ticket purchasing schemes are active, offering deals like 'buy one, get one free' and reduced prices. PCB continues to prioritize preparations for the T20 World Cup and might organize a T20I tri-series in the UAE with teams from Afghanistan and the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

