Powerlifting Dreams: The Rise of India's Next Sporting Stars at Weightlifting Warriors Academy

Minister Raksha Khadse visits Weightlifting Warriors Academy, a model Khelo India Accredited Academy, reinforcing India's sporting future. Joined by experts including Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, the visit underscores India's push for grassroots talent development within the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025' framework, aiming for global sporting dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:08 IST
A visual from Khadse's visit to the academy. (Photo: MYAS). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant display of India's commitment to fostering young sports talent, Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, visited the Weightlifting Warriors Academy in Modinagar. The academy is a flagship under the Khelo India Accredited Academy initiative, designed to nurture future champions. Accompanying her on this visit were Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu, Head Coach Vijay Sharma, Sahdev Yadav, President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF), and Ashwani Kumar, CEO of IWLF.

The Weightlifting Warriors Academy, established by Chief National Coach Vijay Sharma, stands as a modern-day sanctuary for aspiring athletes. With full accreditation under the Khelo India Scheme, the academy provides top-notch facilities including a modern gym, comprehensive sports science apparatus, and an optimal nutrition-focused food mess. It embraces scientific training methods, performance analytics, injury prevention programs, and offers robust rehabilitation support. Housing facilities accommodate 60 athletes, catering currently to 40 young hopefuls aged between 8-14, alongside 15 elite athletes, including Chanu.

Addressing the academy, Khadse emphasized the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025', a national initiative aimed at creating a sustainable sports ecosystem. Highlighting the powerful role of women in sports, she stated, "When women lift, the nation rises." The visit reiterated the academy's role in grassroots talent nurturing and included a call for continued investment to make India a global sports powerhouse. Khadse praised Chanu's influential presence, reinforcing the academy's commitment to excellence and the government's support for sports institutions that promise a luminous future for Indian athletes.

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

