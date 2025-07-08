Tragic Turn: Jota's Speeding Incident Ends in Fatal Crash

Spanish police are investigating a tragic accident that claimed the lives of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva last week. It is believed Jota was driving over the speed limit when their vehicle crashed.

The Civil Guard stated on Tuesday that Jota was likely at the wheel when their Lamborghini veered off-road following a tire burst. The tragic incident resulted in the car catching fire in a remote area of the highway.

The brothers were reportedly en route to Santander to board a ferry back to England, avoiding air travel due to a recent lung procedure Jota underwent. Their funeral took place in Portugal on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)