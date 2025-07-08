Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Jota's Speeding Incident Ends in Fatal Crash

Spanish police suspect that Liverpool player Diogo Jota was driving over the speed limit when he and his brother died in a car crash in Spain. Investigators believe high speed caused their Lamborghini to veer off course after a tire burst, triggering a fiery crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:33 IST
Tragic Turn: Jota's Speeding Incident Ends in Fatal Crash
Diogo Jota
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police are investigating a tragic accident that claimed the lives of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva last week. It is believed Jota was driving over the speed limit when their vehicle crashed.

The Civil Guard stated on Tuesday that Jota was likely at the wheel when their Lamborghini veered off-road following a tire burst. The tragic incident resulted in the car catching fire in a remote area of the highway.

The brothers were reportedly en route to Santander to board a ferry back to England, avoiding air travel due to a recent lung procedure Jota underwent. Their funeral took place in Portugal on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025