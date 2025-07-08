Tech Glitch at Wimbledon Sparks Replay Controversy
A malfunction in Wimbledon's electronic line calling system caused a point replay during a quarterfinal match. The error, attributed to human intervention, previously affected another match. The All England Club is investigating the issue, which stems from the deactivation of the Hawk-Eye technology.
Wimbledon faced a technological hiccup when its new electronic line calling system prompted a replay during the quarterfinal clash between Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov.
The incident, happening early in the fourth set, was triggered by an erroneous 'fault' call, compelling chair umpire Louise Azemar-Engzell to pause the match and ask for a replay.
This glitch follows recent human errors where, during another match, the Hawk-Eye technology was mistakenly turned off, failing to call shots accurately, as confirmed by the All England Club, which is investigating the recurring issue.
