Left Menu

Wales Team Bus Crash Shakes Up Euro 2025 Preparations

The Wales women's team bus was involved in a crash, leading to the cancellation of their training session ahead of a European Championship match against France. No injuries were reported. The Welsh Football Association prioritized returning players to safety before their next match in Euro 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stgallen | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:06 IST
Wales Team Bus Crash Shakes Up Euro 2025 Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Wales women's national football team faced a dramatic disruption in their Euro 2025 campaign when their team bus was involved in a road traffic accident on Tuesday. The incident, occurring en route to their training session at the stadium where they are set to face France, resulted in the cancellation of the day's practice.

The Welsh Football Association confirmed that all individuals involved, including players and staff from both the team bus and the other vehicle, were unharmed. Despite the scare, team preparations were redirected back to their Cymru training base ahead of the crucial Group D match against France.

Coach Rhian Wilkinson, who traveled separately for a pre-match press conference, expressed relief and concern, stating, "Football is secondary and I think, yes, we are shaken because we are away from the team right now knowing that they've had to experience that." As the team regroups, they aim to put this unnerving experience behind them and focus on their upcoming challenge against France, having previously lost 3-0 to the Netherlands.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025