Wales Team Bus Crash Shakes Up Euro 2025 Preparations

The Wales women's national football team faced a dramatic disruption in their Euro 2025 campaign when their team bus was involved in a road traffic accident on Tuesday. The incident, occurring en route to their training session at the stadium where they are set to face France, resulted in the cancellation of the day's practice.

The Welsh Football Association confirmed that all individuals involved, including players and staff from both the team bus and the other vehicle, were unharmed. Despite the scare, team preparations were redirected back to their Cymru training base ahead of the crucial Group D match against France.

Coach Rhian Wilkinson, who traveled separately for a pre-match press conference, expressed relief and concern, stating, "Football is secondary and I think, yes, we are shaken because we are away from the team right now knowing that they've had to experience that." As the team regroups, they aim to put this unnerving experience behind them and focus on their upcoming challenge against France, having previously lost 3-0 to the Netherlands.