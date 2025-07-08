Pogacar's Thrilling Stage Four Win at Tour de France

Reigning champion Tadej Pogacar delivered a stunning performance during stage four of the Tour de France on Tuesday, overtaking race leader Mathieu van der Poel just before the finish line.

The nail-biting 174.2km race from Amiens to Rouen ended in a thrilling sprint finish, shaking up the overall standings. Pogacar's victory places him level at the top of the general classification.

The Slovenian world champion showcased his prowess by surpassing the Dutch cyclist van der Poel, with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard completing the top three.