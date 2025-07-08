Pogacar's Thrilling Stage Four Win at Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar clinched a thrilling stage four victory in the Tour de France after overtaking Mathieu van der Poel. The 174.2km race from Amiens to Rouen ended in a dramatic sprint finish, positioning Pogacar level at the top of the general classification and leaving behind both van der Poel and Jonas Vingegaard.
