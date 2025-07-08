Left Menu

Pogacar's Thrilling Stage Four Win at Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar clinched a thrilling stage four victory in the Tour de France after overtaking Mathieu van der Poel. The 174.2km race from Amiens to Rouen ended in a dramatic sprint finish, positioning Pogacar level at the top of the general classification and leaving behind both van der Poel and Jonas Vingegaard.

Updated: 08-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:08 IST
Tadej Pogacar

Reigning champion Tadej Pogacar delivered a stunning performance during stage four of the Tour de France on Tuesday, overtaking race leader Mathieu van der Poel just before the finish line.

The nail-biting 174.2km race from Amiens to Rouen ended in a thrilling sprint finish, shaking up the overall standings. Pogacar's victory places him level at the top of the general classification.

The Slovenian world champion showcased his prowess by surpassing the Dutch cyclist van der Poel, with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard completing the top three.

