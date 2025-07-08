Left Menu

Sabalenka's Emotional Resilience Fuels Wimbledon Journey

Aryna Sabalenka overcame Laura Siegemund in a Wimbledon quarter-final, leveraging her emotional growth following a previous French Open loss. After losing the first set, she rallied back to secure victory and prepare for a semi-final against Amanda Anisimova. Sabalenka emphasized her dream of winning the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, narrowly avoided elimination in the Wimbledon quarter-finals against 104th-ranked Laura Siegemund. Sabalenka credited her comeback victory to a period of introspection after a painful loss in the French Open final where emotions got the better of her.

Facing a one-set deficit against the seasoned German, she displayed remarkable emotional control, ultimately winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Her win set the stage for a semi-final clash with Amanda Anisimova, rekindling her aspiration to hold the coveted Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka's determination comes amid a looming challenge from Anisimova, who has a superior head-to-head record. Nonetheless, Sabalenka expects a fiercely competitive match and draws strength from her recent Grand Slam triumphs, citing effective shot-making and mental resilience as her keys to success.

