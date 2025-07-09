Left Menu

Joao Pedro's Dazzling Debut: Chelsea Soars into Club World Cup Final

Joao Pedro started his Chelsea career spectacularly by scoring twice in a 2-0 win against Fluminense, securing a place in the Club World Cup final. The match in New Jersey was played under extreme conditions, with temperatures over 35°C. Chelsea will face either Real Madrid or PSG in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 02:58 IST
Joao Pedro

In a striking debut for Chelsea, Joao Pedro showcased his talent by scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory over his former club Fluminense, propelling the Premier League team into the Club World Cup final.

The semi-final, held in searing heat exceeding 35°C in New Jersey, saw Chelsea battle challenging conditions to maintain their edge over the Brazilian side. With Fluminense's cautious defensive strategy, Chelsea found penetration elusive until Pedro's magnificent strike in the 18th minute shattered the deadlock.

Although Fluminense attempted to retaliate, including a reversed penalty decision by VAR, Pedro sealed their fate with a second-half goal. Chelsea now awaits their opponent, Real Madrid or PSG, in Sunday's highly anticipated final.

