Joao Pedro's Dazzling Debut: Chelsea Soars into Club World Cup Final

In a striking debut for Chelsea, Joao Pedro showcased his talent by scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory over his former club Fluminense, propelling the Premier League team into the Club World Cup final.

The semi-final, held in searing heat exceeding 35°C in New Jersey, saw Chelsea battle challenging conditions to maintain their edge over the Brazilian side. With Fluminense's cautious defensive strategy, Chelsea found penetration elusive until Pedro's magnificent strike in the 18th minute shattered the deadlock.

Although Fluminense attempted to retaliate, including a reversed penalty decision by VAR, Pedro sealed their fate with a second-half goal. Chelsea now awaits their opponent, Real Madrid or PSG, in Sunday's highly anticipated final.