Legal Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Fencing Federation Challenges Russian 'Neutral' Status

The Ukrainian Fencing Federation (NFFU) is poised to initiate legal proceedings following the controversial decision by the sport's global governing body to permit three Russian athletes, reportedly holding military ranks, to compete as 'neutrals' at the World Championships this month.

The Ukrainian National Olympic Committee previously urged the International Fencing Federation (FIE) to disqualify Russian Olympic multi-medallist Sofya Velikaya, highlighting her position as a major in the Russian Armed Forces as conflicting with the International Olympic Committee's neutrality standards.

Velikaya, alongside fellow Russian fencers Yana Egorian and Olga Nikitina, is part of a group of 37 athletes classified as 'neutrals.' The NFFU deems this process as flawed and contrary to efforts in maintaining fair competition in the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

