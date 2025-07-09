Tim Merlier Triumphs Amid Chaos in Tour de France Stage 3 Sprint

In a dramatic finish to Stage 3 of the Tour de France, Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step emerged victorious in a frantic sprint, overshadowed by a high-speed crash involving Jasper Philipsen. The chaos unfolded during the approach to the intermediate sprint at Isbergues, where Philipsen, wearing the green jersey, became the crash's most notable casualty, forcing his team to switch strategies.

The race remained largely uneventful over the initial 120 kilometers, with the peloton maintaining a leisurely pace. However, tensions surged as the riders neared the intermediate sprint, triggering a series of mishaps. Philipsen hit the ground in a dramatic crash caused by Bryan Coquard's slip, affecting multiple riders and leaving Philipsen needing medical attention.

The stage climaxed in Dunkirk with a technical finish line scattered with roundabouts and tight corners. Merlier skillfully maneuvered past Jonathan Milan and others in the final stretch, securing his triumph. Meanwhile, the crash reshuffled the Tour's standings, with Philipsen's departure altering the points competition leaderboard.

