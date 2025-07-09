Apple Eyes Formula 1 Broadcast Rights Amid Hollywood Success
Apple is negotiating to secure the U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1 following the success of its film 'F1: The Movie,' starring Brad Pitt. The movie has collected $293 million within the first 10 days. This potential acquisition reflects Apple's growing interest in global sports broadcasting.
Apple is reportedly in discussions to obtain the broadcast rights for Formula 1 in the United States, according to sources like the Financial Times. This move follows the outstanding performance of its recent film, 'F1: The Movie,' featuring Brad Pitt, which has already grossed $293 million in only ten days.
In the sports sector, Apple's venture into Formula 1 broadcasts underscores its ambition to expand its influence in global sports media. The anticipated acquisition comes in the wake of the company's Hollywood success, suggesting a strategic bid to strengthen its U.S. television offerings with high-profile sports content.
Apple's focus on securing these broadcast rights aligns with broader industry trends of tech giants entering the sports media space, challenging traditional broadcasters and potentially reshaping the landscape of sports broadcasting.
