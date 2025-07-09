India's Skeet Shooting Team Falls Short at ISSF World Cup Finals

India's skeet shooting team faced disappointment as they failed to secure a spot in the top-six finals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun held in Lonato, Italy. Veteran Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, along with two other Indian shooters, missed out on advancing beyond the qualifying rounds.

Khan, one of India's brightest hopes in the competition, finished 30th in the men's skeet category after his 23-shot final round contributed to a 121 total over five rounds. Bhavtegh Gill and Ganemat Sekhon, competing in men's and women's categories respectively, faced similar challenges, finishing 75th and 30th in their events.

The Indian team now shifts focus to the upcoming Trap events, starting Friday, July 11, 2025, marking the beginning of a new challenge and opportunity in the World Cup. As the athletes prepare for the next phase, expectations remain high for improved performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)