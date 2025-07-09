Meghalaya Kicks Off 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup Trophy Roadshow

The 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup 2025 trophy was unveiled by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, marking the beginning of an extensive trophy roadshow across the state. The event accentuates Meghalaya's burgeoning reputation as a significant sports hub.

The trophy roadshow gives citizens in Shillong, Nongstoin, and Tura an exclusive opportunity to witness the historic awards firsthand. This year's tournament sees participation from three local teams, underscoring a milestone in Meghalaya's football development.

With major investments in sports infrastructure and plans for the 2027 National Games, the state aims to cement its status in the sports domain. The ceremony featured spirited performances and recognized the collaborative efforts of the Indian Armed Forces and the state government in promoting sports culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)