Christian Horner Steps Down as Red Bull F1 Team Principal

Christian Horner, a pivotal figure in Red Bull's Formula 1 success, has stepped down from his role as team principal, the racing giant announced on Wednesday. Though no specific reasons were provided, Red Bull expressed gratitude for his contributions and confirmed Laurent Mekies as his successor.

Horner's tenure since 2005 saw Red Bull clinch eight drivers' titles and six constructors' titles, marking a golden era for the team. However, this season has been challenging for Red Bull, with McLaren dominating the circuit.

Despite stepping down amid speculations on the future of top driver Max Verstappen, Horner remains a respected figure in the F1 world. His departure follows an internal investigation, clearing him of any misconduct allegations.