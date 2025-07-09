Left Menu

Christian Horner Steps Down as Red Bull F1 Team Principal

Christian Horner, the longtime team principal of Red Bull's Formula 1 team, has been released from his role without a given reason. Horner, who led the team since 2005, helped secure multiple drivers' and constructors' titles. Laurent Mekies will take over as the new team principal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miltonkeynes | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:50 IST
Christian Horner

Christian Horner, a pivotal figure in Red Bull's Formula 1 success, has stepped down from his role as team principal, the racing giant announced on Wednesday. Though no specific reasons were provided, Red Bull expressed gratitude for his contributions and confirmed Laurent Mekies as his successor.

Horner's tenure since 2005 saw Red Bull clinch eight drivers' titles and six constructors' titles, marking a golden era for the team. However, this season has been challenging for Red Bull, with McLaren dominating the circuit.

Despite stepping down amid speculations on the future of top driver Max Verstappen, Horner remains a respected figure in the F1 world. His departure follows an internal investigation, clearing him of any misconduct allegations.

