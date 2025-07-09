Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return to Test Cricket

Jofra Archer, England's star pacer, is poised for a significant return to Test cricket, marking his first appearance since 2021. Archer has been named in England's playing XI for the crucial third Test against India at Lord's, amid much anticipation of his comeback.

The five-match Test series between England and India is currently poised at 1-1, and Archer's inclusion aims to add a new dynamic to England's bowling attack. After being sidelined due to elbow and back injuries, Archer's return is seen as a strategic boost for the team seeking to reignite their performance.

Archer will replace Josh Tongue in the lineup, and his last Test appearance was in Ahmedabad against India in February 2021. The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the change, emphasizing Archer's impressive record of 42 wickets in 13 Tests. England showcased early dominance in the series but faced a setback with India's resounding win at Birmingham.