Jofra Archer Returns for England in Crucial Test Against India

Jofra Archer has been named in England's playing XI for the third Test against India at Lord's, marking his first Test appearance since February 2021. The ECB confirmed his inclusion on Wednesday, acknowledging his recovery from a series of injuries. Archer replaces Josh Tongue, who managed just four wickets for over 200 runs in the last test.

England's head coach Brendon McCullum said Archer is now in good form, overcoming previous fitness issues. Captain Ben Stokes noted that a quick lineup refresh was needed, given the workload the bowlers faced in the second Test. England's bowlers delivered 234 overs but fell short as India secured victory by 336 runs.

The series is delicately poised at 1-1, with England's lineup featuring players such as Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Joe Root. All eyes will be on Lord's as Archer aims for a triumphant return, adding depth to England's pace attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)