Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return to Test Cricket: England vs India at Lord's

Fast bowler Jofra Archer makes a comeback to England's Test cricket team after four years, replacing Josh Tongue for the upcoming Test match against India at Lord's. Archer's return is eagerly anticipated following several injury setbacks as England hope his pace will strengthen their bowling attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:34 IST
Jofra Archer

England's fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to return to Test cricket after a long hiatus of more than four years. Named in the England squad to face India in the third Test at Lord's on Thursday, Archer replaces Josh Tongue, who has been ineffective in the previous innings.

Archer's absence since the Test against India in Ahmedabad back in February 2021 was due to a series of physical setbacks including elbow and back injuries. England's coach, Brendon McCullum, highlighted Archer's recovery and his readiness for the upcoming match at Lord's.

England captain Ben Stokes expressed excitement over Archer's comeback, emphasizing the player's commendable handling of his past injuries. England hopes Archer's fast bowling will counter India's strong batting lineup, as the series stands even at 1-1 after India's historic win at Edgbaston.

(With inputs from agencies.)

