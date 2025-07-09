Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return to Test Cricket: England vs India at Lord's

England's fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to return to Test cricket after a long hiatus of more than four years. Named in the England squad to face India in the third Test at Lord's on Thursday, Archer replaces Josh Tongue, who has been ineffective in the previous innings.

Archer's absence since the Test against India in Ahmedabad back in February 2021 was due to a series of physical setbacks including elbow and back injuries. England's coach, Brendon McCullum, highlighted Archer's recovery and his readiness for the upcoming match at Lord's.

England captain Ben Stokes expressed excitement over Archer's comeback, emphasizing the player's commendable handling of his past injuries. England hopes Archer's fast bowling will counter India's strong batting lineup, as the series stands even at 1-1 after India's historic win at Edgbaston.

