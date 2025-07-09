Left Menu

Jofra Archer Returns to England's Test Squad for Lord's Showdown Against India

Jofra Archer marks a comeback to England's Test lineup, replacing Josh Tongue for the third Test against India at Lord's. Known for his speedy bowling, Archer strengthens England's attack amid the ongoing five-match series. India leveled the series with a 336-run win at Edgbaston.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:51 IST
Jofra Archer (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jofra Archer, the renowned fast bowler, has been called up to England's playing XI for the third Test against India at Lord's, replacing Josh Tongue. This change is the sole adjustment England has made following the previous match, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

Archer, 30, returns to the Test arena for the first time since February 2021, bringing his trademark express pace to an England bowling attack that has shown inconsistency. His recent red-ball cricket outing for Sussex set the stage for joining England's squad in the ongoing series, which is finely balanced at 1-1 after India's commanding 336-run victory at Edgbaston.

Stability is the mantra for England's selectors, who have retained most of the squad from the second Test in Birmingham. While Archer replaces Tongue, skipper Ben Stokes remains at the helm, joined by veterans Joe Root and Chris Woakes. Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir also keep their places, underscoring a blend of experience and emerging talent in England's strategy.

