Raksha Khadse Visits Weightlifting Warriors Academy to Boost Khelo Bharat Niti 2025

In a defining moment for grassroots sports development in India, Smt. Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, paid a high-impact visit to the Weightlifting Warriors Academy in Modinagar, a flagship institution recognized under the Khelo India Accredited Academy framework. Accompanying her were some of Indian weightlifting’s most prominent figures, including Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, Chief National Coach Vijay Sharma, Sahdev Yadav, President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF), and Ashwani Kumar, CEO of IWLF.

The visit reaffirmed the central government’s strong commitment to Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, a visionary roadmap designed to propel India into the top echelons of global sports. Smt. Khadse's tour of the academy not only showcased its world-class infrastructure and training methodologies but also highlighted the government's ambition to nurture future Olympic champions from the grassroots.

Weightlifting Warriors Academy: A Cradle for Champions

Founded by Shri Vijay Sharma, India’s Chief National Weightlifting Coach, the Weightlifting Warriors Academy has quickly emerged as a model centre of sporting excellence. Supported robustly by the Khelo India Scheme, this institution epitomizes what modern athletic development should look like—scientific, structured, and holistic.

Key Facilities and Features:

Fully-equipped training gym outfitted with advanced weightlifting platforms and Olympic-grade equipment

Dedicated food mess to ensure sport-specific nutrition tailored for each athlete

Sports science lab offering advanced performance analytics, biomechanics tracking, injury prevention systems, and physiotherapy-based rehabilitation

Residential complex with 30 rooms, housing up to 60 athletes in a safe, comfortable environment

Currently, the academy trains 40 grassroots-level athletes aged 8 to 14, and 15 elite athletes, including Mirabai Chanu herself, whose presence symbolizes the power of mentorship and visible success.

A Vision Shared: Khadse Champions Khelo Bharat Niti 2025

Addressing the budding athletes, coaches, and academy staff, Smt. Khadse lauded the Academy for its efforts in empowering the next generation of weightlifting stars. She emphasized the role of such institutions in the government’s broader objective to identify, nurture, and sustain talent under the umbrella of Khelo Bharat Niti 2025.

“When women lift, the entire nation rises. Under this policy, we are building an ecosystem that not only discovers talent but also sustains it through world-class coaching and community engagement,” she declared to a room full of inspired young lifters.

Khadse reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive sports development, particularly focusing on rural and underrepresented communities. Her remarks emphasized not just physical training but the psychological and emotional scaffolding needed to produce confident, well-rounded athletes.

Khelo India Accreditation: A Benchmark of Excellence

To achieve Khelo India Accreditation, an academy must meet stringent criteria including quality coaching infrastructure, support services, sports science access, and athlete welfare mechanisms. The Weightlifting Warriors Academy is one of the few institutions to exceed these benchmarks, making it a cornerstone in India's sporting revolution.

Key benefits of accreditation include:

Financial support for operational expenses and equipment upgrades

Exposure trips and opportunities for national and international competition

Access to national-level coaching talent and mentoring

Integration into India's athlete tracking and support ecosystem

The Mirabai Chanu Effect: Powering Dreams with Presence

The presence of Mirabai Chanu, India’s pride and Olympic medalist, turned the visit into a galvanizing moment for the academy’s young aspirants. Training under the same roof as a global icon gives trainees a real-world example of success born from discipline and determination.

Chanu’s interactions with the athletes went beyond motivational speeches—she engaged with trainees on lifting techniques, dietary routines, and mental preparation, offering a rare blend of inspiration and actionable insight.

Creating a Lasting Sporting Ecosystem

The visit concluded with an assurance from MoS Khadse that the government will continue to scale up investment in grassroots sports institutions. She emphasized that such academies are not just training facilities but hubs for national pride and socio-economic transformation.

With initiatives like Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and Khelo India Accredited Academies, India is moving beyond ad hoc sporting triumphs towards systematic excellence, aiming to create a pipeline of medal contenders who can dominate the world stage consistently.