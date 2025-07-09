Stuart Broad Backs Sam Konstas Despite West Indies Woes

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad has thrown his support behind young opener Sam Konstas, who has faced a challenging tour in the West Indies. Broad noted that the Caribbean pitches have posed difficulties and expressed confidence in Konstas's prospects for the upcoming Ashes series.

Since his remarkable debut against India, Konstas has struggled in the West Indies, managing just 33 runs in four innings, with an average of 8.25. Despite these setbacks, Broad remains optimistic, emphasizing that Konstas is still learning and will have his chance to perform in the Ashes.

Broad highlighted Konstas's potential, recalling his impressive performance in the nets before the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's. Although Konstas has suffered a string of low scores, Broad believes the young cricketer is poised to overcome these hurdles. The final Test of the series is set to commence on July 13 in Kingston, with Australia already having clinched a 2-0 series lead.

