Left Menu

Stuart Broad Backs Sam Konstas Despite West Indies Woes

England's Stuart Broad supports opener Sam Konstas amid his struggles on the West Indies tour, citing challenging pitches. Broad predicts Konstas will shine in the upcoming Ashes series despite his current average of 18.25 across four Tests. Australia leads the series 2-0 with one Test remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:40 IST
Stuart Broad Backs Sam Konstas Despite West Indies Woes
Sam Konstas. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad has thrown his support behind young opener Sam Konstas, who has faced a challenging tour in the West Indies. Broad noted that the Caribbean pitches have posed difficulties and expressed confidence in Konstas's prospects for the upcoming Ashes series.

Since his remarkable debut against India, Konstas has struggled in the West Indies, managing just 33 runs in four innings, with an average of 8.25. Despite these setbacks, Broad remains optimistic, emphasizing that Konstas is still learning and will have his chance to perform in the Ashes.

Broad highlighted Konstas's potential, recalling his impressive performance in the nets before the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's. Although Konstas has suffered a string of low scores, Broad believes the young cricketer is poised to overcome these hurdles. The final Test of the series is set to commence on July 13 in Kingston, with Australia already having clinched a 2-0 series lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025