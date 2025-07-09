Jadeja Poised for Milestone at Lord's: A Historic Test Beckons

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is just 115 runs away from the prestigious 7,000-run milestone in international cricket. The experienced cricketer is expected to achieve this during the third Test against England at the historic Lord's stadium. Following a brief lull with the bat, Jadeja has bounced back with impressive performances, showcasing his ability as a dependable batter. Notably, he amassed crucial scores of 89 and 69 at Edgbaston, building significant partnerships with captain Shubman Gill.

In his international career spanning 360 matches, Jadeja has amassed 6,885 runs across 300 innings, averaging 32.94. His career includes four centuries and 37 half-centuries, with a personal best of 175 not out. The Test format has been his forte, wherein he has scored 3,564 runs at an average of 36.00 in 82 matches, including four centuries and 24 fifties, also recording his top score of 175 not out. With 325 Test wickets complementing his batting prowess, Jadeja stands out as one of cricket's most accomplished players today.

In England, a country known for challenging touring players, Jadeja's record remains commendable. Over 22 Tests, he has recorded 1,225 runs at an average of 37.12, with two centuries and eight fifties, and a top score of 112. In the current series, Jadeja's form has been notable, contributing 194 runs at an impressive average of 97.00, including two half-centuries. Fans and analysts alike will watch keenly to see if Jadeja can achieve this landmark at one of cricket's most iconic venues.