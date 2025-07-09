Left Menu

Red Bull's Shocking Shake-Up: Christian Horner Ousted, Laurent Mekies Takes the Helm

Red Bull has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO after parting ways with longtime Formula One principal Christian Horner. Horner, instrumental in winning multiple championships, left following a challenging season. The team trails significantly behind McLaren, with Max Verstappen's future in question amid internal controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:07 IST
Christian Horner

In a surprising move, Red Bull announced the termination of Christian Horner as their Formula One principal, replacing him with Laurent Mekies from Racing Bulls. The news of Horner's dismissal marks a significant shift within the team's leadership landscape.

Horner, who had become an iconic figure in the sport following eight Drivers' World Championships and six Constructors' Championships victories, was let go amid a disappointing season. The team faces challenges in the constructor standings, trailing McLaren by a substantial margin.

Questions about Horner's future had been circulating amid performance dips and internal controversies. Speculation around Max Verstappen's commitment to the team surged, adding pressure on management to make impactful changes. Mekies, seen as a strong leader, steps into the role amid high expectations and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

