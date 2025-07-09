Ben Stokes Seeks Redemption at Lord's Amidst Form Struggles

As England gears up for the pivotal third Test against India at Lord's, attention is firmly on captain Ben Stokes, who is grappling with a prolonged dip in batting form. With the series delicately poised at 1-1 after both teams secured victories at Edgbaston, expectations are high for the upcoming clash.

Stokes has delivered a modest performance in the series so far, accumulating just 86 runs across four innings, his highest being 33. Despite his struggles, he remains effective with the ball, capturing six wickets, including a notable four-wicket haul at Leeds. His batting record since last year shows inconsistency, with only 697 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 26.81.

Looking ahead to Lord's, Stokes hopes to capitalize on his historical success at the venue. Over 12 matches, he boasts 843 runs at an impressive average of 44.36, featuring three centuries. Facing India, against whom he averages 24.60, this Test might be the opportunity he needs to invigorate England's campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)