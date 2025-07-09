Left Menu

Bencic Triumphs in Thrilling Wimbledon Quarterfinal

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland's tennis star, defeated Russian Mirra Andreeva in two intense tiebreaks at Wimbledon to reach her first semi-final. She became her nation's first semi-finalist since 1998. Facing Iga Swiatek next, Bencic overcame a tough challenge, showcasing resilience and skill in a closely contested match.

Belinda Bencic
In a riveting quarterfinal at Wimbledon, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic emerged victorious against Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, winning two tense tiebreaks with scores of 7-6(3) and 7-6(2). This achievement marks Bencic's first advance to the Wimbledon semi-finals, making her the first Swiss woman since Martina Hingis in 1998 to reach this stage.

The match showcased remarkable athleticism and mental fortitude, with Poland's five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek awaiting Bencic in the semi-finals. Despite a strong start from 18-year-old Andreeva, who delivered four aces in the initial set, Bencic maintained her composure to clinch victory in both tiebreaks.

Bencic's path to the semi-finals wasn't easy, as she had to overcome critical moments in the second set. At 4-4, she managed to break Andreeva's serve after multiple attempts and served valiantly to secure her place in the last four. Her impressive performance continues to captivate tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

