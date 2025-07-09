Bencic Triumphs in Thrilling Wimbledon Quarterfinal

In a riveting quarterfinal at Wimbledon, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic emerged victorious against Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, winning two tense tiebreaks with scores of 7-6(3) and 7-6(2). This achievement marks Bencic's first advance to the Wimbledon semi-finals, making her the first Swiss woman since Martina Hingis in 1998 to reach this stage.

The match showcased remarkable athleticism and mental fortitude, with Poland's five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek awaiting Bencic in the semi-finals. Despite a strong start from 18-year-old Andreeva, who delivered four aces in the initial set, Bencic maintained her composure to clinch victory in both tiebreaks.

Bencic's path to the semi-finals wasn't easy, as she had to overcome critical moments in the second set. At 4-4, she managed to break Andreeva's serve after multiple attempts and served valiantly to secure her place in the last four. Her impressive performance continues to captivate tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)