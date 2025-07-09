Bencic's Wimbledon Dream: A Semifinal Breakthrough
Belinda Bencic became a first-time Wimbledon semifinalist after defeating Mirra Andreeva in two tiebreaks. The Swiss player, the only mother in the singles draw, will face Iga Swiatek next. Bencic expressed joy at her achievement, considering it a dream come true after her maternity leave.
In an intense match at Wimbledon, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic overcame Russian seed Mirra Andreeva in straight sets, making history as a first-time Wimbledon semifinalist. Bencic, the sole mother remaining in the singles bracket, showcased resilience, especially during crucial tiebreaks.
The 28-year-old now prepares to face Poland's accomplished Iga Swiatek, as she aspires to secure a spot in the prestigious final. Although Andreeva fired four aces in the opening set, Bencic maintained her composure to ultimately prevail.
Fresh from maternity leave, Bencic credits her family and team for her successful comeback, embracing her return to top-20 form. "It's unbelievable," she exclaimed, reflecting on her journey and celebrating this significant personal milestone.
