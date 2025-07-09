Evenepoel Triumphs in Thrilling Time Trial to Claim Stage Five

Remco Evenepoel emerged victorious in the individual time trial of the Tour de France, affirming his status as the favorite in Wednesday's stage five. His performance outpaced defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who, despite finishing second, succeeded in taking the leader's iconic yellow jersey.

Evenepoel, representing the Soudal Quick-Step team and known for his Olympic and world time trial victories, completed the 33km course around Caen in just 36 minutes and 42 seconds. He was followed by Pogacar, from UAE Team Emirates, 16 seconds behind.

Edoardo Affini from the Visma-Lease a Bike team finished in third. Currently, Pogacar holds a 42-second advantage over Evenepoel in the overall standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)