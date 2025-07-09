Wimbledon Showdown: Rising Stars Clash in Semi-Finals

The Wimbledon women's singles semi-finals will captivate audiences at the All England Club. World number one Aryna Sabalenka is set for a significant clash against American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova, with both players eager to secure their place in the finals.

In a battle of similar styles, Sabalenka seeks to maintain her edge against Anisimova, who has made an impressive comeback after a break. Despite a challenging quarter-final, Sabalenka remains confident but acknowledges Anisimova's strength on grass.

Meanwhile, Poland's Iga Swiatek aims to overcome past Wimbledon hurdles as she faces Swiss talent Belinda Bencic. Both athletes have demonstrated exceptional skill, setting up an electrifying contest for tennis enthusiasts.

