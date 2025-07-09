Pogacar Takes Lead as Vingegaard Struggles in Time Trial
Jonas Vingegaard lost time to Tadej Pogacar in the Tour de France time trial, putting Pogacar in the yellow jersey. Vingegaard finished the stage in 13th place, trailing Pogacar by over a minute. Despite the setback, Vingegaard remains hopeful for upcoming stages in the Pyrenees.
Denmark's cycling star Jonas Vingegaard experienced a challenging day during stage five of the Tour de France on Wednesday. The defending champion lost significant time to Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar in the time trial, which saw Pogacar claim the prestigious yellow jersey.
Finishing 13th in the stage, Vingegaard now finds himself in fourth place overall, one minute and 13 seconds behind Pogacar. The unexpected deficit came as a surprise to Vingegaard, as well as his race director Grischa Niermann, who cited unexplained struggles.
Meanwhile, Pogacar, the three-time Tour winner, expressed his surprise at the timing gap. Despite this setback, Vingegaard remains confident of regaining the lead with the high-altitude stages in the Pyrenees still on the horizon.
