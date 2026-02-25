Why Plastic Recycling is Falling Short: A Call for Collective Action

Plastic recycling efforts are increasingly falling short, with only 15% of plastics reprocessed in Europe and even less in the United States. This troubling trend prompts questions about the effectiveness of current systems and suggests the need for a major overhaul.

The problems with plastic recycling are manifold, including inefficient recycling plants, high costs for recycled materials, and low-quality outputs due to polymer degradation. Additionally, issues such as inadequate collection methods, the precarious state of waste management workforces, and the exportation of waste to countries with lower management capacities compound the challenges.

A multi-pronged strategy drawing on reduction, reuse, eco-design, and the circular economy is necessary. Although the technology exists, a collective will to implement comprehensive policies is needed to move from recognizing the issues to actively resolving them.

