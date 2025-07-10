Christian Horner's Emotional Farewell: End of an Era at Red Bull

Christian Horner bid an emotional goodbye to the Red Bull staff on Wednesday, following his dismissal as team principal. Describing his tenure as the 'biggest privilege' of his life, Horner's farewell was captured by Sky Sports at the Milton Keynes factory gathering.

'Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering,' Horner stated, adding he would remain employed but without operational roles. His departure was an unexpected announcement for him.

Reflecting on his journey, Horner recounted how he transformed two dilapidated buildings into a dominant Formula One team after Red Bull acquired Jaguar in 2005. Amid applause, he expressed his appreciation for the team's dedication over the years.