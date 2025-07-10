Left Menu

Christian Horner's Emotional Farewell: End of an Era at Red Bull

Christian Horner, former Red Bull team boss, delivered an emotional farewell to his staff after being dismissed. While surprised by the decision, Horner expressed gratitude for leading the team and reminisced about turning Red Bull into a Formula One powerhouse since 2005.

Updated: 10-07-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 01:22 IST
Christian Horner's Emotional Farewell: End of an Era at Red Bull
Christian Horner bid an emotional goodbye to the Red Bull staff on Wednesday, following his dismissal as team principal. Describing his tenure as the 'biggest privilege' of his life, Horner's farewell was captured by Sky Sports at the Milton Keynes factory gathering.

'Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering,' Horner stated, adding he would remain employed but without operational roles. His departure was an unexpected announcement for him.

Reflecting on his journey, Horner recounted how he transformed two dilapidated buildings into a dominant Formula One team after Red Bull acquired Jaguar in 2005. Amid applause, he expressed his appreciation for the team's dedication over the years.

