Left Menu

Ben Shelton's Speed Serve Lesson at Wimbledon

Ben Shelton, at age 22, reflected on lessons learned after losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Despite powerful serves, Shelton's speed tactics failed. Acknowledging Sinner's unique game speed, Shelton remains motivated to improve, drawing on experience from previous Grand Slam successes, including the French Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 01:41 IST
Ben Shelton's Speed Serve Lesson at Wimbledon
Ben Shelton

American tennis player Ben Shelton paid the price for rushing his serve, losing to Jannik Sinner in a straight-set quarter-final clash at Wimbledon. The young left-hander's powerful play was not enough to counteract Sinner's consistent returns and unyielding pressure.

Top-seeded Sinner demonstrated composure as he clinched seven consecutive points in the first set tiebreaker and strategically broke Shelton's serve in the subsequent sets. Shelton expressed his struggle to maintain calmness and consistency in his service motion, acknowledging that over-ambitious serving speeds cost him crucial points.

Despite past setbacks against Sinner, including a defeat in the Australian Open semi-final, Shelton reached a personal milestone at Wimbledon. Reflecting on his progress at 22, Shelton is driven by a desire to solve the challenges posed by top-tier adversaries and excel further in upcoming Grand Slams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025