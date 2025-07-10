Ben Shelton's Speed Serve Lesson at Wimbledon

American tennis player Ben Shelton paid the price for rushing his serve, losing to Jannik Sinner in a straight-set quarter-final clash at Wimbledon. The young left-hander's powerful play was not enough to counteract Sinner's consistent returns and unyielding pressure.

Top-seeded Sinner demonstrated composure as he clinched seven consecutive points in the first set tiebreaker and strategically broke Shelton's serve in the subsequent sets. Shelton expressed his struggle to maintain calmness and consistency in his service motion, acknowledging that over-ambitious serving speeds cost him crucial points.

Despite past setbacks against Sinner, including a defeat in the Australian Open semi-final, Shelton reached a personal milestone at Wimbledon. Reflecting on his progress at 22, Shelton is driven by a desire to solve the challenges posed by top-tier adversaries and excel further in upcoming Grand Slams.

