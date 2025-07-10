France Thrashes Wales at Euro 2025: Group D Heats Up!

France delivered a commanding performance to overpower Wales 4-1 in their Euro 2025 encounter on Wednesday, seizing the top spot in Group D. The victory leaves France with six points from two games, ahead of England and the Netherlands, each standing on three points after England's earlier triumph over the Dutch.

Wales, still searching for their first point in the tournament, cherish a slim chance of advancing if they perform well against England in their last group match. France will meet the Netherlands next, in a clash that promises high stakes.

Impressively, Clara Mateo ignited France's early momentum by volleying in a spectacular goal within eight minutes. Despite Wales' Ceri Holland assisting in her team's historic first Championship goal, further goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Amel Majri, and Grace Geyoro sealed France's emphatic win, underscoring their tournament aspirations.