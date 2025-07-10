Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Advances to Wimbledon Semi-Finals: Overcomes Injury Doubts

World number one Jannik Sinner defeated American 10th seed Ben Shelton in a thrilling match to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals. Sinner overcame injury concerns to secure a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 victory. He will face Novak Djokovic next, aiming to become the first Italian to win Wimbledon.

World number one Jannik Sinner dispelled any lingering injury concerns Wednesday as he cruised into the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time, overpowering American 10th seed Ben Shelton on Court One.

Sinner, 23, secured a straight-sets victory, winning 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4, in a tense match defined by narrow margins and crucial moments. Next, he'll challenge Novak Djokovic, a seven-time champion, to potentially become the first Italian to clinch the Wimbledon title.

Sinner maintained focus throughout, overcoming Shelton's powerful serve. Despite his elbow's questionable condition, impacted momentarily in the second set, Sinner dominated, marking his 20th consecutive win against American players. His resilience was clear after closing out Monday's match against Grigor Dimitrov, who retired injured.

