Larkham's Playbook: Lessons for Wallabies Against the Lions

Stephen Larkham suggests the Wallabies could benefit from experienced players to target the British & Irish Lions. Despite recent struggles, Larkham believes insights from the Brumbies' recent performance could offer strategies for success. Key is a composed 9-10 combination and understanding the Lions' game plan.

Updated: 10-07-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Stephen Larkham, a seasoned strategist for the Wallabies, advocates for experience at flyhalf to counter the British & Irish Lions. Despite the Brumbies' recent 36-24 loss to the Lions, Larkham saw promise in the effort. He advised minimizing contestable kicks and focusing on a stable playmaking duo.

Though the Brumbies lacked possession, they demonstrated resilience with tactical turnovers and quality tries, reflecting Larkham's deep understanding of the Lions' gameplay. He encouraged Wallabies to identify potential areas of exploitation based on this firsthand experience.

With their previous win over the Lions in mind, Larkham remains optimistic. Highlighting the importance of adaptability, he pointed to players like Ryan Lonergan and Rob Valetini as potential key performers. Larkham's analysis could guide Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt as he strategizes for the upcoming series.

