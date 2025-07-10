Left Menu

PSG Dominates Real Madrid to Secure Spot in FIFA Club World Cup Final

Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the FIFA Club World Cup final with a 4-0 victory over Real Madrid. Early goals from Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele secured the win. PSG, who previously defeated Bayern Munich, will face Chelsea in the final despite late red cards for Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez.

FIFA Club World Cup trophy (Photo- @FIFAcom X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a display of sheer dominance, Paris Saint-Germain overcame Real Madrid with a decisive 4-0 victory in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal held in New Jersey. The French champions established their lead early, netting three goals within the first 24 minutes.

Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele turned in stellar performances, with Dembele capitalizing on an error by Raul Asencio to open the scoring in just the sixth minute. Shortly after, Dembele doubled the advantage, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Antonio Rudiger to score unchallenged.

Ruiz notched his second goal following a teamwork-driven play involving Achraf Hakimi. Despite easing their offense in the second half, PSG maintained control, with substitute Ramos securing the win, following a setup by Bradley Barcola. Notably, late-game red cards for Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez did not overshadow PSG's commanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

