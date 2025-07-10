PSG Dominates Real Madrid to Secure Spot in FIFA Club World Cup Final
Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the FIFA Club World Cup final with a 4-0 victory over Real Madrid. Early goals from Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele secured the win. PSG, who previously defeated Bayern Munich, will face Chelsea in the final despite late red cards for Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez.
- Country:
- United States
In a display of sheer dominance, Paris Saint-Germain overcame Real Madrid with a decisive 4-0 victory in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal held in New Jersey. The French champions established their lead early, netting three goals within the first 24 minutes.
Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele turned in stellar performances, with Dembele capitalizing on an error by Raul Asencio to open the scoring in just the sixth minute. Shortly after, Dembele doubled the advantage, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Antonio Rudiger to score unchallenged.
Ruiz notched his second goal following a teamwork-driven play involving Achraf Hakimi. Despite easing their offense in the second half, PSG maintained control, with substitute Ramos securing the win, following a setup by Bradley Barcola. Notably, late-game red cards for Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez did not overshadow PSG's commanding performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PSG
- Real Madrid
- FIFA Club World Cup
- final
- goal
- Dembele
- Ruiz
- victory
- UEFA Champions League
- football
ALSO READ
NATO's New Spending Goal: A Call for Defense Commitment
The Legends of ISL: Top Goal Contributors Making History
Harvey Elliott's Painful Goal Celebration Raises Questions
Inter Milan Secures Club World Cup Knockout Spot with Late Goals
Ederson Denies Departure Rumors: Manchester City's Star Goalkeeper Commits Future to Club