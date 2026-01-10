Senegal Triumphs Over Mali Despite Goalkeeping Blunder

Senegal achieved a significant win, securing a semi-final place at the Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Mali 1-0. The match saw Iliman Ndiaye as the hero with his decisive goal in the 27th minute after capitalizing on a lapse by Mali's goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

Mali faced challenges with captain Yves Bissouma receiving a red card, complicating their strategy against a well-prepared Senegalese team. Diarra, despite his initial mistake, performed impressively in the second half, making several critical saves to keep the scoreline at bay and displaying remarkable resilience.

Senegal's upcoming challenge will be against the victor between Egypt and Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Morocco hosted Cameroon in another quarter-final later that day, contributing to an electrifying atmosphere in the tournament.

