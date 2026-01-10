Left Menu

Senegal Triumphs Over Mali Despite Goalkeeping Blunder

Senegal secured a semi-final spot in the Africa Cup of Nations, defeating 10-man Mali 1-0. Iliman Ndiaye scored after 27 minutes, capitalizing on a goalkeeping error. Despite losing captain Yves Bissouma to a red card, Mali fought hard but couldn't recover against a strong Senegalese team. Diarra redeemed himself with several key saves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:14 IST
Senegal Triumphs Over Mali Despite Goalkeeping Blunder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Senegal achieved a significant win, securing a semi-final place at the Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Mali 1-0. The match saw Iliman Ndiaye as the hero with his decisive goal in the 27th minute after capitalizing on a lapse by Mali's goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

Mali faced challenges with captain Yves Bissouma receiving a red card, complicating their strategy against a well-prepared Senegalese team. Diarra, despite his initial mistake, performed impressively in the second half, making several critical saves to keep the scoreline at bay and displaying remarkable resilience.

Senegal's upcoming challenge will be against the victor between Egypt and Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Morocco hosted Cameroon in another quarter-final later that day, contributing to an electrifying atmosphere in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges as Chipmakers and AI Themes Boost Markets

Wall Street Surges as Chipmakers and AI Themes Boost Markets

 Global
2
Teenage Prodigy Endrick Eyes Brazilian World Cup Aspirations with Lyon Debut

Teenage Prodigy Endrick Eyes Brazilian World Cup Aspirations with Lyon Debut

 Global
3
Ndiaye's Decisive Strike Propels Senegal to AFCON Semi-Finals

Ndiaye's Decisive Strike Propels Senegal to AFCON Semi-Finals

 Global
4
Father Sentenced to 10 Years for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

Father Sentenced to 10 Years for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026