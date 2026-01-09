Patrick Kane's Milestone: 500 Goals and Counting in the NHL

Patrick Kane etched his name in the annals of NHL history by scoring his 500th goal during the Detroit Red Wings' 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Kane's early and late-game goals on Thursday made him the 50th player to achieve this milestone, marking a significant accomplishment in his illustrious career.

In a thrilling comeback, the Utah Jazz ended their five-game losing streak, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 116-114. Lauri Markkanen led the charge with 33 points, while Keyonte George contributed crucial assists, sealing their triumph in Salt Lake City.

With the Olympic Games on the horizon, Canada's Connor McDavid is set to make his much-anticipated debut. Fans are eager to see his undeniable talent on the world stage after previous NHL absences from the global showcase.

